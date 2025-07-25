Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Mariner LLC raised its stake in NOV by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NOV by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOV opened at $13.70 on Friday. NOV has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

