Insider Selling: Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Insider Sells £56,253 in Stock

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) insider James Eyre sold 18,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £56,253 ($75,986.76).
Norcros Stock Performance
NXR stock opened at GBX 293 ($3.96) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 271.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 245.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £262.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.39. Norcros plc has a twelve month low of GBX 184.50 ($2.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 304 ($4.11).
Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 32.60 ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Norcros had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norcros plc will post 31.3118812 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Norcros Company Profile
Norcros is a market leading group of brands providing design led, high quality bathroom and kitchen products with operations primarily in the UK and South Africa.
Based in the UK, Norcros operates under six brands:
· Triton – Market leader in the manufacture and marketing of showers in the UK
· Merlyn – UK and Ireland’s No.1 supplier of shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors
· Grant Westfield – Leading manufacturer of high-end waterproof bathroom wall panels
· Vado – Leading manufacturer and supplier of taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves
· Croydex – Market-leading, innovative designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality bathroom furnishings and accessories
· Abode – Leading niche designer and distributor of high-quality kitchen taps, bathroom taps, and kitchen sinks
Based in South Africa, Norcros operates under four brands:
· Tile Africa – Chain of retail stores focused on ceramic and porcelain tiles and associated products such as sanitaryware, showers, and adhesives
· Johnson Tiles South Africa – Manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tiles
· TAL – Leading manufacturer of ceramic and building adhesives in South Africa
· House of Plumbing – Market-leading supplier of specialist plumbing materials
Norcros is headquartered in Wilmslow, Cheshire and employs around 2,100 people.
