Jyong Biotech Ltd.’s Quiet Period To Expire on July 28th (NASDAQ:MENS)

Jyong Biotech’s (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, July 28th. Jyong Biotech had issued 2,666,667 shares in its public offering on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,003 based on an initial share price of $7.50. During Jyong Biotech’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Jyong Biotech to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Get Jyong Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jyong Biotech

Jyong Biotech Stock Up 5.7%

Jyong Biotech Company Profile

Shares of MENS opened at $11.78 on Friday. Jyong Biotech has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

(Get Free Report)

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jyong Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jyong Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.