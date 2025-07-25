Elys BMG Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.
Elys BMG Group Price Performance
Shares of ELYS stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Elys BMG Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
About Elys BMG Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elys BMG Group
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Receive News & Ratings for Elys BMG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys BMG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.