Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.
NASDAQ MDB opened at $235.16 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.28 and a beta of 1.41.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,105,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,696,100. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,725,196. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 57.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
