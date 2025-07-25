Ben Bramhall Sells 162,971 Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) insider Ben Bramhall sold 162,971 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($5.11), for a total value of £616,030.38 ($832,136.13).

On Thursday, July 10th, Ben Bramhall sold 181,117 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.13), for a total value of £688,244.60 ($929,683.37).

Shares of XPS opened at GBX 379 ($5.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 282 ($3.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 426 ($5.75). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 383.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 372.99. The stock has a market cap of £782.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

XPS Pensions Group ( LON:XPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 21.90 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a return on equity of 156.24% and a net margin of 128.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on XPS. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.28) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.88) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPS Pensions Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 434 ($5.86).

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

