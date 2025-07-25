Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Jakob Stausholm Sells 4 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,473 ($60.42), for a total transaction of £178.92 ($241.69).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,719.50 ($63.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,024.50 ($54.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,474 ($73.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,400.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,613.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.49) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,500 ($74.29) to GBX 5,300 ($71.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.49) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,488.33 ($74.14).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

