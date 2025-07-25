GB Group’s (GBG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 390 ($5.27) price target on the stock.

GB Group Stock Performance

Shares of GB Group stock opened at GBX 237.50 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 249.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.13. GB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 385 ($5.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45. The company has a market cap of £599.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 17.50 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. GB Group had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GB Group will post 17.0176437 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About GB Group

In related news, insider David ward acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £23,500 ($31,743.89). 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.

For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.