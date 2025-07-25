Investors Purchase High Volume of IREN Call Options (NASDAQ:IREN)

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 170,464 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 84% compared to the typical daily volume of 92,661 call options.

IREN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $18.14 on Friday. IREN has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Get IREN alerts:

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.38 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IREN will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of IREN in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IREN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IREN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in IREN in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. Wall Street Zen raised IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on IREN from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of IREN in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on IREN from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on IREN

About IREN

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.