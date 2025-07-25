Investors Purchase High Volume of IREN Call Options (NASDAQ:IREN)

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 170,464 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 84% compared to the typical daily volume of 92,661 call options.
IREN Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $18.14 on Friday. IREN has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.
IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.38 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IREN will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. Wall Street Zen raised IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on IREN from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of IREN in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on IREN from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.
View Our Latest Analysis on IREN
About IREN
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IREN
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.