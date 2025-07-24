Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 597,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE XOM opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.98. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

