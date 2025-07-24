Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 321,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 98,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.5% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $68.23. 2,983,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,317,713. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $270.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,311. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.