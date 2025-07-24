Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $30.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $301.77. The stock had a trading volume of 68,666,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,528,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

