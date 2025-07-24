Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 target price (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.02. 1,222,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,138,815. The firm has a market cap of $255.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.09. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 405 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $106,251.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,922.55. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.93, for a total transaction of $591,592.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,909,363.03. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,492,036. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

