Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 183 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 181,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 142,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ames National Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ames National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.69.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

GOOG opened at $191.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.77 and its 200 day moving average is $174.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

