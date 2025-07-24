Davis Rea LTD. Purchases 553 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 10,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,019,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,001,646. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

