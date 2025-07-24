Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $695,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $376.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $374.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.82 and a 200 day moving average of $374.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.