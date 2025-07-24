Top Oil Stocks To Research – July 22nd

Chevron, Sherwin-Williams, Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble, ServiceNow, Caterpillar, and Schlumberger are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are equity shares in companies that explore for, produce, refine, transport or market crude oil and petroleum products. Their performance typically tracks global oil prices and energy?sector demand, offering investors exposure to oil-industry profits and potential dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.98. 8,454,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,590,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.68. The company has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

SHW traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.79 and its 200-day moving average is $348.09. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.41. 5,858,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,905,078. The company has a market capitalization of $467.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.98.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,074. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.41. The company has a market cap of $368.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $151.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $959.40. 428,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $198.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.35, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,006.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $955.01.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

NYSE:CAT traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.99. The stock had a trading volume of 891,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,351. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.62. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $419.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Schlumberger (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.09. 10,643,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,723,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.52.

