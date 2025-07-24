Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 635 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,080,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.45. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $407.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.