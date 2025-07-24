One Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.45. The stock has a market cap of $407.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.