SFE Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 269,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 60,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 979,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,463,000 after acquiring an additional 46,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,478,105.49. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CICC Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.