Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Sunbeam Capital Management LLC

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 7.3% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,244,463,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,589. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.26. The company has a market capitalization of $372.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $151.90 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

