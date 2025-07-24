Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,197 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.2% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2%

Oracle stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,160,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.49. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $251.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

