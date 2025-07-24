Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Cut by Corps Capital Advisors LLC

Corps Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.5% of Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after acquiring an additional 175,596 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,582,568,000 after buying an additional 82,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,421.70. This trade represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,563 shares of company stock valued at $223,147,201. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded down $11.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,165.24. 815,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $495.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,236.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,067.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

