Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 166,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 65,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ames National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ames National Corp now owns 15,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,264,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,394. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.32.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

