Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,105 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 237,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,335 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.75. 1,327,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,160,467. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $251.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.49. The company has a market capitalization of $679.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.