SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,815,277. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $474.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

