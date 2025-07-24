Davis Rea LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,019,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,001,646. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average is $174.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

