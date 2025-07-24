Davis Rea LTD. Buys Shares of 16,944 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,000. Chubb makes up approximately 1.4% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 35.6% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 204.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 142,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 95,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

Chubb Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.21. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

