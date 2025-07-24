International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 2.8% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $282.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $262.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.30. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $181.81 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.19.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

