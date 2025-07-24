Brookwood Investment Group LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 483,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Bank of America by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 264,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus dropped their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.6%

BAC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,356,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,272,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

