Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Consider – July 22nd

Tesla, QuantumScape, Lucid Group, NIO, and Vale are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture or sale of electric vehicles and their key components (such as batteries and charging infrastructure). By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the fast-growing EV market driven by advances in battery technology, government incentives and increasing consumer demand for cleaner transportation. Performance can vary widely depending on factors like production capacity, supply-chain stability and competitive positioning. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $331.68. 43,701,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,713,734. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.27 and its 200-day moving average is $316.26. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 71,421,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,638,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 4.42.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 171,251,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,384,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

NYSE:NIO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,434,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,840,672. NIO has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,491,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,522,965. Vale has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

