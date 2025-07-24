Northern Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 95 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price target on shares of RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $156.36 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $104.02 and a twelve month high of $156.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.07. The company has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.