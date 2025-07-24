1,578 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by SpringVest Wealth Management LLC

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,405. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $252.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

