Hamel Associates Inc. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of HD traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $374.76. 495,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,568. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.10.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.