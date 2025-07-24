Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.5% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 29.7% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 78,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 36,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.08.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.20. 5,886,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,180,668. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.40. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $291.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.