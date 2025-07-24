Atria Investments Inc Purchases 4,163 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $72,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.55. 914,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,539. The company has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.