The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Cut by Corps Capital Advisors LLC

Corps Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $122.69. The company had a trading volume of 883,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834,935. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $220.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.