The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $3,041,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1%

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.82. 1,237,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,837,586. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.22. The company has a market cap of $220.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.