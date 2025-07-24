Corps Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $160.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.37.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $74,822.88. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.34. 8,378,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,065,703. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $155.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.91 and a 200 day moving average of $107.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.55, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

