Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 2.1% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE UNP traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.68. 2,128,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.13. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.