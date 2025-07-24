Advisor OS LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,154 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after buying an additional 105,631 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 85,414 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $159.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $189.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.35 and a 200-day moving average of $155.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

