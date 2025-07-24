Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.10. 1,606,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.45.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.