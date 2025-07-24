iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 22.1%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $15.41 on Thursday, hitting $85.19. 14,707,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,637,761. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.