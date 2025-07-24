American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $308.28. 256,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,972. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.25. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14. The company has a market cap of $214.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

