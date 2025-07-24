iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by BG Investment Services Inc.

BG Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 29.4% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $637.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $608.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $637.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.