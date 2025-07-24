Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,042 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 237,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Oracle by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,335 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 25.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Oracle Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $242.04 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $251.60. The firm has a market cap of $679.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

