PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 234.4% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 138,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.3% in the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 41,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

