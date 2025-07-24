Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,962 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

NYSE PFE opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

