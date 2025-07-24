CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after acquiring an additional 204,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Trading Up 0.2%

CocaCola stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,325,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $298.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.