AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 542,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,207 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $28.06. 13,451,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,943,020. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

View Our Latest Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.